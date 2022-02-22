﻿
English
US rebar exports up 23.2 percent in December

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 21:23:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,091 mt in December 2021, up 23.2 percent from November but down 40.4 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $12.7 million in December, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $14.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 11,079 mt, compared to 9.098 mt in November and 18,057 mt in December 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in December.


