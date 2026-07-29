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US rebar exports up 20.2 percent in May 2026 from April

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 01:53:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 5,264 mt in May this year, up 20.2 percent month on month and down 62.2 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $5.02 million in May, compared to $4.26 million in the previous month and $12.10 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in May with 3,314 mt, compared to 2,838 mt in April and 8,362 mt in May 2025. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in May.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America 

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