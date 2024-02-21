﻿
US rebar exports down 32.9 percent in December

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 21:13:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,987 mt in December 2023, down 32.9 percent from November but up 6.1 percent from December 2022. By value, rebar exports totaled $11.4 million in December, compared to $16.3 million in the previous month and $11.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 12,817 mt, compared to 18,256 mt in November and 8,671 mt in December 2022. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in December.


