US merchant bar exports up 16.3 percent in March from February

Thursday, 23 May 2024 14:39:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,726 mt in March this year, up 16.3 percent from February but down 7.1 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.2 million in March, compared to $6.1 million in the previous month and $7.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in March with 3,456 mt, compared to 3,427 mt in February and 3,036 mt in March last year. The other top export destination was Canada, with 1,925 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in March.


