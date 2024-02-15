﻿
US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on stainless steel bar from India

Thursday, 15 February 2024 21:06:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping order on stainless steel bar from India would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the existing order on imports of this product from India will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


