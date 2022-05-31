﻿
English
US issues statement on conclusion of Section 232 discussions with UK

Tuesday, 31 May 2022
       

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden announced that the US has successfully concluded discussions with the United Kingdom with respect to Section 232 tariffs on US import of UK-produced steel.

The US will impose a tariff-rate quota on steel products that are melted and poured from the UK and imported from either the UK or further processed in the European Union, which will confer EU country of origin. The aggregate tariff-rate quota volume is specified at 500,000 metric tons.

The announcement also said that while the Biden administration has considered whether to make corresponding adjustments on Section 232 tariffs on other countries, he has determined it is “necessary and appropriate” to maintain current tariff levels on other sources of US import steel.


