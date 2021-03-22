US issues preliminary result of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 22 March 2021 15:45:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the affirmative preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Turkish steelmakers Kaptan Demir Çelik, Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş., while Çolakoğlu Metalürji A.Ş. received a countervailable subsidy rate at 2.55 percent, while İçdas Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. received a subsidy rate at 0.32 percent, de minimis, for the period of January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The DOC stated that it intends to rescind the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for the remaining 21 Turkish companies if no shipment of rebar was made into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the investigation is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.