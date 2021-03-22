﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 22 March 2021 15:45:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the affirmative preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Turkish steelmakers Kaptan Demir Çelik, Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş., while Çolakoğlu Metalürji A.Ş. received a countervailable subsidy rate at 2.55 percent, while İçdas Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. received a subsidy rate at 0.32 percent, de minimis, for the period of January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The DOC stated that it intends to rescind the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for the remaining 21 Turkish companies if no shipment of rebar was made into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the investigation is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: longs  rebar  North America  quotas & duties  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Mar

US assigns de minimis CVD rate for cut-to-length plate from POSCO
15  Mar

US Court rejects Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s challenge to Section 232 exclusion process
11  Mar

Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from Oman and Russia
09  Mar

US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China
23  Feb

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel