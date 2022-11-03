﻿
US issues preliminary AD on HRC from Japan

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:15:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products (HRC) from Japan.

During the review period from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, Japanese steel producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. 

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 7.81 percent for Nippon Steel and Tokyo Steel.  

The preliminary antidumping duty is applicable from November 2.


