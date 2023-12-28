US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Turkey 

Thursday, 28 December 2023 15:19:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Turkey for the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Kaptan Metal Dış Ticaret ve Nakliyat A.Ş. and certain other producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 25.86 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Kaptan Metal Dış Ticaret ve Nakliyat A.Ş. and certain other producers, and zero percent for Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins had been determined at 29.30 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi Ve Ticaret A.Ş., Kaptan Metal Dış Ticaret Ve Nakliyat A.Ş. and certain other producers and at zero percent for Çolakoğlu Metalurji.