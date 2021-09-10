US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Mexico

Friday, 10 September 2021 11:55:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Mexico for the period between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexico’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. In addition, Commerce has determined that Ternium had no shipments during the given period.

The US DOC assigned a weighted average dumping margin of 4.93 percent for Mexican producers/exporters.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted average dumping margin was 5.05 percent for Mexico.