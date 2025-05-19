US issues final CVD on CR steel from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the countervailing duty administrative review on certain cold-rolled steel flat products (cold-rolled steel) from South Korea between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that certain producers and exporters of cold-rolled steel from South Korea received countervailable subsidies during the given period. The final subsidy rates are at 2.21 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 1.47 percent for POSCO/POSCO International Corporation , and 1.73 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were determined at 1.48 percent for POSCO/POSCO International Corporation, 2.21 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 1.73 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd.