US iron and steel scrap exports up 26.6 percent in October

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:20:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,491,126 mt in October 2020, a 26.6 percent increase month-on-month but a 5.9 percent decrease year-on-year.

Malaysia was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in October with 365,237 mt, up 93.1 percent month-on-month and up 7.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in October include: Mexico, with 265,957 mt; Bangladesh, with 200,087 mt; Vietnam, with 125,411 mt; and Saudi Arabia, with 88,773 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $486.9 million in October 2020, a 42.3 percent increase compared to September and a 12.2 percent increase compared to October 2019.