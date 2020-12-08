﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up 26.6 percent in October

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:20:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,491,126 mt in October 2020, a 26.6 percent increase month-on-month but a 5.9 percent decrease year-on-year.

Malaysia was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in October with 365,237 mt, up 93.1 percent month-on-month and up 7.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in October include: Mexico, with 265,957 mt; Bangladesh, with 200,087 mt; Vietnam, with 125,411 mt; and Saudi Arabia, with 88,773 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $486.9 million in October 2020, a 42.3 percent increase compared to September and a 12.2 percent increase compared to October 2019.


Tags: USA  trading  scrap  imp/exp statistics  raw mat  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Dec

US OCTG imports surge up 143.6 percent in October
08  Dec

US tin plate imports down 23.9 percent in October
02  Dec

US tool steel exports up 47.2 percent in September
24  Nov

US steel imports up 18.9 percent in October
20  Nov

US cut-length plate imports down 11.4 percent in September