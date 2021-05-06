﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports up 18.8 percent in March

Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:04:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,613,262 mt in March 2021, an 18.8 percent increase month-on-month and a 14.4 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in March with 462,321 mt, up 62.5 percent month-on-month and up 3.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in March include: Mexico, with 331,300 mt; Taiwan, with 152,131 mt; Malaysia, with 114,558 mt; and Vietnam, with 89,487 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $662.7 million in March 2021, a 4.8 percent increase compared to February and a 60.4 percent increase compared to March 2020.


