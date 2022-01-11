﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports down 8.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 21:16:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,355,025 mt in November 2021, an 8.6 percent decrease month-on-month and an 11.6 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in November with 350,137 mt, up 22.5 percent month-on-month but down 10.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in November include: Mexico, with 164,456 mt; Taiwan, with 119,221 mt; Korea, with 101,485 mt; and Bangladesh, with 96,623 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $622.5 million in November 2021, compared to $657.1 million in October and $473.4 million in November 2020.


