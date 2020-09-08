﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports down 12 percent in July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:11:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,240,709 mt in July 2020, a 12.0 percent decrease month-on-month and an 18.8 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in July with 376,253 mt, down 5.6 percent month-on-month but up 15.7 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in July include: Taiwan, with 164,938 mt; Vietnam, with 136,460 mt; Pakistan, with 105,338 mt; and Mexico, with 94,684 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $366.1 million in July 2020, a 12.1 percent increase compared to June and a 21.5 percent decrease compared to July 2019.


