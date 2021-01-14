﻿
US HRC exports down 33.2 percent in November

Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:00:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheets totaled 59,956 mt in November 2020, down 33.2 percent from October but up 45.2 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $46.5 million in November, compared to $63.7 million in the previous month and $35.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in November with 48,281 mt, compared to 75,145 mt in October and 30,519 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,495 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in November.


