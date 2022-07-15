US HRC exports down 18.8 percent in May

Friday, 15 July 2022 19:07:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 29,547 mt in May 2022, down 18.8 percent from April and up 1.4 percent from May 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $45.2 million in May, compared to $54.7 million in the previous month and $55.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in May with 29,547 mt, compared to 34,401 mt in April and 41,416 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 17,144 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in May.