US hot rolled bar imports up 8.2 percent in June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 18:23:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 71,086 mt in June 2021, up 8.2 percent from May and up 57.7 percent from June 2020. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $76.1 million in June 2021, compared to $66.5 million in May and $38.3 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in June, with 29,615 mt, compared to 26,805 mt in May and 14,245 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in June include Japan, with 12,116 mt; France, with 12,114 mt; Mexico, with 5,589 mt; and Germany, with 4,685 mt.