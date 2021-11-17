US hot rolled bar imports up 3.9 percent in September

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:16:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 65,383 mt in September 2021, up 3.9 percent from August and up 66.5 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $75.6 million in September 2021, compared to $73.4 million in August and $32.5 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in September, with 30,371 mt, compared to 28,884 mt in August and 23,814 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in September include Japan, with 14,778 mt; Mexico, with 6,138 mt; France, with 3,657 mt; and Germany, with 2,639 mt.