US hot rolled bar imports up 1.4 percent in April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:22:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 61,393 mt in April 2021, up 1.4 percent from March and up 38.7 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $60.7 million in April 2021, compared to $58.7 million in March and $41.2 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in April, with 29,195 mt, compared to 31,512 mt in March and 16,601 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in April include Japan, with 19,919 mt; Mexico, with 3,868 mt; Germany, with 1,952 mt; and France, with 1,856 mt.


