US hot rolled bar exports up 18.5 percent in June

Monday, 24 August 2020 19:38:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 16,189 mt in June 2020, up 18.5 percent from May but down 26.8 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $18.7 million in June, compared to $16.5 million in the previous month and $28.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in June with 8,567 mt, compared to 4,765 mt in May and 12,054 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 6,930 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in June.