US hot rolled bar exports down 12.3 percent in May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 13,666 mt in May 2020, down 12.3 percent from April and down 56.6 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $16.5 million in May, compared to $19.2 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in May with 8,216 mt, compared to 8,907 mt in April and 8,415 mt in May 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,765 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in May.