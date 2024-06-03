﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US extends Section 232 tariff exemptions for Ukrainian steel

Monday, 03 June 2024 15:01:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement released by the White House, the US government has decided to extend the temporary suspension of Section 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for another year. The tariffs were first suspended in May 2022 and then again in May 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

“Ukraine’s steel industry continues to be significantly disrupted by the Russian Federation’s unjustified, unprovoked, unyielding, and unconscionable war against Ukraine. The significant disruption in Ukraine’s steel production has decreased the total amount of steel produced by Ukraine. The amount of steel imported into the United States from Ukraine decreased in 2023 compared to 2022, and it is still below the average import volume prior to 2021. In 2023 the amount of steel imported into the United States from Ukraine accounted for less than 1 percent of all steel imports into the United States. At the same time, the steel industry has been historically important to Ukraine, and both the United States and Ukraine have an interest in maintaining that industry as an economic lifeline while the country recovers,” US President Joe Biden stated.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Section 232 

Similar articles

US ITC: Importers pay nearly full cost of Section 232 tariffs

17 Mar | Steel News

US DOC ordered to review its rejection of NLMK’s Section 232 exemption requests for slab imports

26 Jan | Steel News

US launches Section 232 probe for electrical transformer components

07 May | Steel News

Kinder Morgan is denied Section 232 tariff exclusion

06 May | Steel News

Allegheny is denied Section 232 exclusion

26 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s Ta Chen making first US plant purchase

04 Oct | Steel News

US excludes first South Korean steel product from quota and tariff system

21 Sep | Steel News

AIIS to have case reviewed by the US Court of International Trade

21 Sep | Steel News

Canada seeks tariff protections, especially from auto tariffs, as NAFTA talks resume

20 Sep | Steel News

New import tariffs expected to increase vehicle prices in US

20 Sep | Steel News