US cut-length plate imports down 19.8 percent in September from August

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 25,713 mt in September 2024, down 19.8 percent from August and down 79.4 percent from September 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $30.4 million in September 2024, compared to $40.5 million in August and $64.6 million in September 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in September with 16,317 mt compared to 16,077 mt in August and 19,745 mt in September 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include South Korea with 2,734 mt, Australia with 1,888 mt, and Slovenia with 1,529 mt.