 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cut-length plate imports down 19.8 percent in September from August

Thursday, 28 November 2024 00:53:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 25,713 mt in September 2024, down 19.8 percent from August and down 79.4 percent from September 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $30.4 million in September 2024, compared to $40.5 million in August and $64.6 million in September 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in September with 16,317 mt compared to 16,077 mt in August and 19,745 mt in September 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include South Korea with 2,734 mt, Australia with 1,888 mt, and Slovenia with 1,529 mt.


Tags: Scrap Plate Flats Raw Mat US North America Steelmaking research Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US raises tariffs on certain steel products from Russia, imposes tariff on Russian aluminum

27 Feb | Steel News

How will the US steel industry fare under the Biden administration?

09 Nov | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

US domestic plate market could be primed for a summer turnaround

12 Jul | Flats and Slab

US domestic plate spot prices remain weak

31 May | Flats and Slab

Uncertainty permeates through US domestic plate market

17 May | Flats and Slab

US plate demand decent but prices still soft

05 Apr | Flats and Slab

US plate market awaits impact of increases

08 Mar | Flats and Slab

Nucor Plate Group drops RMS surcharge $45/nt

23 Jul | Flats and Slab

Earnings surge more than six-fold for Nucor in 2011

27 Jan | Steel News