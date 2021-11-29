US cold finished bar exports up 9.4 percent in September

Monday, 29 November 2021 20:49:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 10,504 mt in September 2021, up 9.4 percent from August and up 30.5 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $23.1 million in September, compared to $19.9 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in September with 6,075 mt, compared to 5,144 mt in August and 3,265 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,649 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in September.