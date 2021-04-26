﻿
US cold finished bar exports up 0.7 percent in February

Monday, 26 April 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,645 mt in February 2021, up 0.7 percent from January and up 6.2 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $17.5 million in February, compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $17.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in February with 4,875 mt, compared to 4,429 mt in January and 3,458 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,194 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in February.


