US cold finished bar exports down 5.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 21:25:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,783 mt in September 2020, down 5.3 percent from August and up 19.3 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $17.5 million in September, compared to $15.4 million in the previous month and $15.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in September with 3,713 mt, compared to 4,353       mt in August and 3,047 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,162 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in September.


