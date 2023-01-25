US cold finished bar exports down 2.9 percent in November

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 23:18:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,703 mt in November 2022, down 2.9 percent from October but up 6.1 percent from November 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.6 million in November, compared to $26.5 million in the previous month and $22.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in November with 5,622 mt, compared to 6,173 mt in October and 6,024 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,716 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in November.