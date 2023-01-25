﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar exports down 2.9 percent in November

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 23:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,703 mt in November 2022, down 2.9 percent from October but up 6.1 percent from November 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.6 million in November, compared to $26.5 million in the previous month and $22.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in November with 5,622 mt, compared to 6,173 mt in October and 6,024 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,716 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in November.


Tags: Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US domestic rebar market trending strong

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Argentinian crude steel production declines in December

25 Jan | Steel News

Import wire rod prices mostly fall in Turkey, ex-Donbass material sold at discount

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longs prices under pressure from weak local and export demand

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iranian billet exporters succeed in getting higher prices

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues merchant bar prices after long break

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir mostly keeps wire rod prices for engineering grade products

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir keeps its wire rod prices unchanged

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

Tata Steel starts construction of scrap-based mill in northern Indian state of Punjab

25 Jan | Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports up 7.6 percent in November

24 Jan | Steel News