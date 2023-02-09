﻿
US-based Highbar orders rebar mini-mills from SMS Group

Thursday, 09 February 2023
       

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it will build rebar mini-mills for US-based scrap metal recycling and steel production company Highbar LLC. 

The first rebar mill will be built on a site just outside of Osceola, Arkansas, and site selection activities are underway for the other two locations. Each mill will have an annual production capacity of 600,000 nt, including a full range of sizes and rebar grades. The plantmaker said that the design eliminates the need for natural gas in the production process and features an extremely low carbon footprint with up to a 50 percent reduction in emissions compared to other leading rebar mills. 

Groundbreaking for the project is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2023 with start-up planned 22 months later.  


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Steelmaking Investments 

