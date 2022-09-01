﻿
English
US-based CMC launches new net-zero emissions rebar

Thursday, 01 September 2022
       

US-based Commercial Metals Company has announced that it has launched a new series of rebar products, RebarZero™, produced with net-zero carbon emissions.

This product will be the first of its kind as a carbon neutral product from production to final delivery.

In conjunction with the launch of RebarZero™, the company is also launching net-zero steel across its entire mill product portfolio, including merchant bar and wire rod, and will be able to provide innovative solutions for the construction market.


