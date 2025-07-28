 |  Login 
US and EU strike trade deal, imports from EU subjected to 15 percent tariff

Monday, 28 July 2025 14:22:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The United States and the European Union, representing nearly a third of global trade, have reached a crucial framework trade agreement that prevents an escalating tariff conflict. The deal introduces a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods - half of the previously threatened 30 percent. The deal also includes $600 billion investment by the EU in United States military equipment and $750 billion in US energy equipment.

Although the agreement avoids the more punitive 30 percent tariff, the 15 percent rate still exceeds Europe’s goal of achieving zero-for-zero tariffs. It excludes key industries like aerospace, certain chemicals, and critical raw materials, but, as it is a “framework” agreement, further technical details will be negotiated over the next weeks.
 
The deal does not include any changes to steel tariffs, with 50 percent implemented globally, as Trump stated. However, according the European Commission’s official statement, the EU and the US will face the common problem of global overcapacity together and, to reduce the barriers between the two sides, tariffs will be cut and a quota system will be implemented.
 
Despite the breakthrough, criticisms remain. Bernd Lange, chair of the EU Parliament’s trade committee, called the 15 percent tariff “imbalanced” and warned that the EU’s promised investments may come at a cost to domestic development.
 
Trump retains the power to raise tariffs if EU investment commitments fall short. A US official confirmed the agreement remains subject to compliance reviews and could still evolve.

Tags: US European Union Quotas & Duties 

