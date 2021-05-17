﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU and US announce tariff truce in steel and aluminum dispute

Monday, 17 May 2021 16:47:06 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The European Union and the United States agreed today, May 17, that they will work towards addressing steel and aluminum excess capacity and the deployment of effective trade measures. European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis began discussions with US trade representative Katherine Tai and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, with the three officials agreeing they will avoid taking actions that could negatively affect bilateral trade. "During a virtual meeting last week, the leaders acknowledged the need for effective solutions that preserve our critical industries, and agreed to chart a path that ends the WTO disputes following the US application of tariffs on imports from the EU under Section 232," a joint EU-US statement said. Both sides also reiterated their commitment to holding countries that support trade-distorting policies such as China to account.

The two sides agreed to a partial truce with the US in a dispute over American metals tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump. The European Commission said it would suspend a proposed hike in its retaliatory tariffs that would have added a number of products, from lipstick to sports shoes, and doubled to 50 percent the duties on US bourbon whiskey, motorbikes and motor boats.


Tags: USA  quotas & duties  trading  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  May

US and EU may reach temporary truce on duties
13  May

EC to propose steel safeguard extension by the end of May
11  May

US ITC determines injury in PC strand imports from seven countries
04  May

Germany to invest additional €5 billion to cut steel sector emissions
29  Apr

Duferco gets €72 million loan for construction of new beam rolling mill in Italy