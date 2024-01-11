UNESID: Spanish steel output increases by 22 percent in November

Thursday, 11 January 2024 13:33:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in November last year Spain’s steel production totaled 1,064,000 mt, up by 0.2 percent month on month and by 22.0 percent year on year. In the January-November period last year, the country’s steel production totaled 10.7 million mt.

In November, the Spanish steel industry recycled 878,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, increasing by 1.9 percent compared to October and up by 16.0 percent year on year. In the first 11 months last year, the industry recycled 8.7 million mt of scrap.