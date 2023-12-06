﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output decreases in January-September

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 11:38:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in September this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1,016,000 mt, up by 18.5 percent month on month and down by 0.6 percent year on year. In the January-September period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 8.6 million mt, compared to 9 million mt recorded in the same period last year.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 774,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to August and down by 0.9 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, the industry recycled seven million mt of scrap.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Spain European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import scrap prices for Turkey continue their rising trend

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

AGSI aims to double scrap use and maximize UAE steel production capacity by 2025

06 Dec | Steel News

Indian buyers still shun scrap imports at higher prices, focus on cheaper containerized HMS

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices fluctuate in limited range as mills cautious on building stocks

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italy’s Assofermet excludes scrap exports are reason for country’s steel crisis

06 Dec | Steel News

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized P&S scrap prices in Los Angeles

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap prices for Turkey surge sharply again 

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap market continues its upward trend

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials