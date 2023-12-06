UNESID: Spanish steel output decreases in January-September

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 11:38:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in September this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1,016,000 mt, up by 18.5 percent month on month and down by 0.6 percent year on year. In the January-September period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 8.6 million mt, compared to 9 million mt recorded in the same period last year.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 774,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to August and down by 0.9 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, the industry recycled seven million mt of scrap.