Ukraine’s steel pipe output down 16.3 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:45:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The unfavorable market environment coupled with the severe decline in demand for pipes for oil and gas extraction caused a 16.3 percent fall in Ukraine’s total steel pipe output in 2020 as reported by local media sources. Accordingly, in 2020 Ukraine-based mills produced 854,000 mt of steel pipes. In particular, the output of pipes for oil and gas extraction declined by 59.8 percent year on year to 150,100 mt, demonstrating the sharpest decline among other steel pipe products in terms of production in 2020.

Meanwhile, Interpipe’s steel pipe output last year decreased by 20.9 percent year on year to 469,000 mt, while Dniprovskiy Pipe Works in the given period produced only 300 mt of steel pipes. In the meantime, Trubostal and Centravis saw their pipe outputs in 2020 decline by 42.9 percent and 9.3 percent year on year to 1,600 mt and 19,050 mt, respectively. The output of steel pipes produced by Ukraine’s Ilyich SW in 2020 totaled 151,600 mt, down 4.2 percent year on year, while DMZ Kominmet, on the contrary, saw its steel pipe output in 2020 increase by 12.2 percent year on year to 164,600 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.