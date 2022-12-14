﻿
English
Ukraine’s semis exports up in Nov from Oct, still down 70% y-o-y

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 17:34:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian semi-finished steel exports increased to 89,700 mt in November this year, up by 30 percent from the previous month.

But at the same time, the year-on-year drop was still huge, down 76 percent. Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, major Ukranian mills have significantly cut exports due to port blockades and they have had to change their sales structure, with their leading buyers of semis becoming European customers, Poland, Bulgaria and Italy, in particular.

In the January-November period this year, exports of semis from Ukraine fell by 71 percent to 1.82 million mt.


