Ukraine’s Metinvest sees revenues fall 7.9 percent in August from July

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its financial results for August of the current year.

Accordingly, in August Metinvest’s consolidated revenues declined by 7.9 percent month on month to $838 million. In particular, the company’s revenues from the metallurgical segment fell by 4.1 percent month on month to $671 million, while its revenues from the mining sector amounted to $283 million, down by 8.8 percent month on month.

The company’s EBITDA in August totaled $216 million, up 5.9 percent compared to July. In the meantime, Metinvest’s total debt declined to $3.017 billion in August versus $3.081 billion in July.