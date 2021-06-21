﻿
Ukraine’s iron ore exports in terms of value up 2.1 times in Jan-May

Monday, 21 June 2021 11:32:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Despite a decline in volumes, in the January-May period of the current year Ukraine's iron ore exports in terms of value rose significantly year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data.

Accordingly, during the first five months, Ukraine's iron ore export totaled 18.5 million mt, down 1.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its exports in terms of value in the given period rose by 2.1 times year on year to $3.1 billion. China remained the key sales destination in the period in question accounting for a 45.4 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports, while the Czech Republic and Austria accounted for 9.4 percent and 8.4 percent shares, respectively.

In May alone, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports increased by 26.4 percent year on year to 4.3 million mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given month rose by 2.9 times year on year to $788.4 million.


