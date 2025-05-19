Ukraine’s Interpipe achieves emission reduction in seamless pipe and railway product production

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that in 2024 it has reduced carbon emissions from the production of one ton each of seamless pipe and railway products by 61 percent and 46 percent, respectively, compared to 2010.

The company has achieved these reductions mainly due to the modernization of steelmaking facilities. Interpipe has completely replaced its outdated open-hearth production with a new electric steelmaking complex called Interpipe Steel, built from scratch. The total investment in this environmental project amounted to $1 billion, making it the largest green investment in Ukrainian industry since the country’s independence.

Besides the technical modernization, structural changes such as an increase in the share of premium products in the company’s portfolio and a decrease in the consumption of carbon-intensive electricity have also positively affected the dynamics of emission reduction.

By 2030, Interpipe plans to reduce carbon emissions from the production of one ton of seamless pipe by a further 26 percent and railway products by 25 percent compared to 2023 with new investment projects in the pipe and railway divisions, continuous improvement of energy efficiency, acceleration of the transition to carbon-neutral sources of energy, as well as the selection of “green” suppliers.