Ukraine’s DMZ reports 9.2% increase in finished steel output for Jan-Feb

Friday, 07 March 2025 14:57:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for February and the January-February period of the current year.

In the given month, the company produced 6,600 mt of finished steel products, rising by 1,255 percent month on month and by 29.4 percent year on year, while its metallurgical coke production dropped by 8.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 23.7 percent year on year to 17,300 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 7,100 mt, growing by 9.2 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 36,200 mt, down by 20.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


