Ukraine’s DMZ reports 52.4% drop in finished steel output for Jan-Apr

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for April and the January-April period of the current year.

In the given month, after not producing any finished steel product in March this year, the company produced 4,100 mt of finished steel, down by 62.0 percent year on year, while its metallurgical coke production decreased by 16.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.8 percent year on year to 15,700 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 11,200 mt, falling by 52.4 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 70,600 mt, down by 24.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.