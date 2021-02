Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:04:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the ferroalloy output of the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) declined by 3.9 percent year on year to 40,270 mt.

In particular, in the given month, its silicomanganese production fell by 0.3 percent to 37,830 mt, while its ferromanganese output fell by 42.2 percent to 2,440 mt, both year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.