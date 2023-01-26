UAE extends import duty on rebar and wire rod

Thursday, 26 January 2023 16:34:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The United Arab Emirates has extended its import duty on rebar and wire rod, according to a statement by Dubai customs.

The import duty at 10 percent will be effective until November 7, 2023.

In January 2019, the BAE had increased its five percent import duty on the given products to 10 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products subject to duty increase fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position numbers 72131000, 721320000, 72139100, 72139900, 72141010, 72141020, 72141090, 72142010, 72142020, 72142090, 72143010, 72143020 and 72143090.