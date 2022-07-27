﻿
English
UAE-based Union Iron & Steel proceeds with expansion in GCC region

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 14:05:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

United Arab Emirates-based steel producer Union Iron & Steel has announced that it recently obtained the quality mark license as per KWS GSO ISO 6935-2:2012 Grade B500B-R Standard issued by the Public Authority for Industry in Kuwait. Specifically, the company has received official product approval for supply of its 8-40 mm reinforcement steel. “This certificate ensures that Union Iron & Steel rebar is meeting the specified standard”, Nadeem Ahmed, commercial director at Union Iron & Steel, stated.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, last year the company was acknowledged as an approved vendor of rebar to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the biggest oil producers in the Middle East and, concurrently, by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) for the supply of its rebar to Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network. Furthermore, Union Iron & Steel has received approval for its material from the authorities in the Abu Dhabi emirate and the local city of Al Ain, and from the Saudi authorities for export to Saudi Arabia, in particular. The company's annual capacity is 450,00 mt of rebar.


Tags: Rebar Longs UAE Middle East Steelmaking 

