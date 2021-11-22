Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 9.41% in Oct from Sept

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:35:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.93 percent compared to September and was up by 32.96 percent year on year, while an average rise of 35.36 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In October this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 9.41 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 63.34 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 55.03 percent.

On the other hand, in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 7.62 percent compared to September and were up by 35.02 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 38.20 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.