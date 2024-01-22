﻿
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.25 percent in December from November

Monday, 22 January 2024 13:13:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.28 percent compared to November and increased by 58.4 percent year on year, while an average rise of 50.9 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 2.25 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 45.8 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 36.18 percent.  

On the other hand, in December Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 3.12 percent compared to November and increased by 64.77 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 57.29 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

