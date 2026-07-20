Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.15 percent in June 2026 from May

According to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June 2026, Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* increased by 0.46 percent compared to May and by 30.33 percent year on year, while an average increase of 32.07 percent was recorded for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish basic metal industry increased by 2.15 percent month on month and by 30.17 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices over the latest 12 months was 24.88 percent.

On the other hand, in June, Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 1.38 percent compared to May and by 24.08 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices over the latest 12 months was 28.42 percent.