Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 31.6 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:55:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 462,685 metric tons, down 26.1 percent compared to October and decreasing by 24.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $321.2 million, decreasing by 25.9 percent compared to October and up 17.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 6.63 million metric tons, up 31.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $4.19 billion, increasing by 94.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 1 million metric tons, up 20.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 842,612 metric tons and Singapore with 643,230 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2021 January-November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) November 2021 November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 1,009,678 836,901 20.64 100,367 106,654 -5.89 Yemen 842,612 835,694 0.83 95,276 124,329 -23.37 Singapore 643,230 234,242 174.60 - - - Hong Kong 427,388 532,886 -19.80 - 131,246 - Peru 284,796 77,522 267.37 - 19,248 - Brazil 274,950 15,162 1713.42 - - - Canada 260,871 28,077 829.13 - - - USA 223,994 383,757 -41.63 - 3,631 - Jamaica 178,084 113,661 56.68 8,324 - - Chile 176,939 28,905 512.14 10,000 - -

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented below: