Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 31.6 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:55:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 462,685 metric tons, down 26.1 percent compared to October and decreasing by 24.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $321.2 million, decreasing by 25.9 percent compared to October and up 17.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 6.63 million metric tons, up 31.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $4.19 billion, increasing by 94.7 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 1 million metric tons, up 20.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 842,612 metric tons and Singapore with 643,230 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2021

January-November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2021

November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

1,009,678

836,901

20.64

100,367

106,654

-5.89

Yemen

842,612

835,694

0.83

95,276

124,329

-23.37

Singapore

643,230

234,242

174.60

-

-

-

Hong Kong

427,388

532,886

-19.80

-

131,246

-

Peru

284,796

77,522

267.37

-

19,248

-

Brazil

274,950

15,162

1713.42

-

-

-

Canada

260,871

28,077

829.13

-

-

-

USA

223,994

383,757

-41.63

-

3,631

-

Jamaica

178,084

113,661

56.68

8,324

-

-

Chile

176,939

28,905

512.14

10,000

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented below:


