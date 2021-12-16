﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40 percent in January-October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 14:04:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 44 percent year on year to 438,797 metric tons, up 3.81 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $428.56 million, up 0.5 month on month and increasing by 197.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.1 million metric tons, up 40 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.4 billion, increasing by 159.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.68 million mt, up 77 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 886,093 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January-October 2020

Change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Change (%)

Russia

1,679,205

948,741

76.99

168,563

101,369

66.29

Ukraine

886,093

494,175

79.31

94,503

68,855

37.25

India

589,162

-

-

71,465

-

-

Japan

362,319

283,533

27.79

25,183

59,455

-57.64

France

209,860

392,309

-46.51

20,528

30,636

-32.99

China

148,321

612

-

34,833

-

-

Belgium

50,257

71,278

-29.49

4,519

5,350

-15.53

South Korea

32,997

138,503

-76.18

2,165

18,824

-88.50

S.Arabia

29,963

-

-

-

-

-

Brazil

27,042

80,064

-66.22

13,337

-

-

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

 


