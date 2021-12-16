Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40 percent in January-October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 14:04:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 44 percent year on year to 438,797 metric tons, up 3.81 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $428.56 million, up 0.5 month on month and increasing by 197.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 4.1 million metric tons, up 40 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.4 billion, increasing by 159.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.68 million mt, up 77 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 886,093 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January-October 2020 Change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Change (%) Russia 1,679,205 948,741 76.99 168,563 101,369 66.29 Ukraine 886,093 494,175 79.31 94,503 68,855 37.25 India 589,162 - - 71,465 - - Japan 362,319 283,533 27.79 25,183 59,455 -57.64 France 209,860 392,309 -46.51 20,528 30,636 -32.99 China 148,321 612 - 34,833 - - Belgium 50,257 71,278 -29.49 4,519 5,350 -15.53 South Korea 32,997 138,503 -76.18 2,165 18,824 -88.50 S.Arabia 29,963 - - - - - Brazil 27,042 80,064 -66.22 13,337 - -

