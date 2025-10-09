Turkey’s billet imports up 58.1 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 378,190 metric tons, down by 16.5 percent compared to July and up by 38.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $187.79 million, decreasing by 15.5 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 26.4 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2.90 million mt, up 58.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 39 percent to $1.45 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 699,483 mt, up 121.8 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 644,300 mt, up 69 percent, and China with 521,354 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-August period:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 699,483 315,299 121.8 12,221 103,504 -88.2 Russia 644,300 381,151 69.0 79,152 59,702 32.6 China 521,354 - - 142,004 - - Ukraine 143,226 108,513 32.0 25,558 13,556 88.5 Vietnam 127,007 43,854 189.6 80,400 43,854 83.3 Oman 126,452 29,684 326.0 - - - Indonesia 91,576 223,859 -59.1 - 6,999 - Algeria 70,748 233,699 -69.7 20,368 24,871 -18.1 Pakistan 60,202 64,914 -7.3 6,892 8,320 -17.2 India 57,986 29,912 93.9 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-August 2025